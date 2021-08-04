Congratulations Shiawassee County, your county government has done it again.
They’ve taken advantage of a COVID-19 relief package to line their own pockets — then, when they got caught, pleaded innocence and ignorance: They didn’t know, and gave the money back.
Where can you rob a bank, then refund the money and have no consequences?
Someone must be held accountable.
This also begs the question: Where else have they scammed the system for financial or other gain? Other government-controlled businesses or services — solar farms?
It’s time to investigate all board members’ finances, clean house — and prosecute.
Are these the kind of people we want to represent us?
Marvin Pesik
New Lothrop
