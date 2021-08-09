Donald Wilbur Mulder

Age 95, of Ovid, entered into the presence of his savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Graveside services for the immediate family will take place Thursday, Aug. 12, at Middlebury Cemetery.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1925, on his parent’s farm, south of Ovid. He was the son of Eugene and Ruby (White) Mulder. Don married his high school sweetheart, Ethel Simpson, on June 4, 1946. They had three children: Rita (Frank) Gazda, Dale (Elena) Mulder and Donnie (Jackie) Mulder.
Don graduated from Ovid High School in 1943. After graduation, he worked at Ovid Creamery hauling milk until he bought a farm with Ethel and milked cows and worked the land until retirement. Don was very witty and always had a smirk on his face. He played ball for Ovid Oil for many years as their pitcher, bowled on a team, and he and Ethel belonged to two card parties for 60 years. He was a real handyman and could fix anything. He loved to hunt and trap pheasants.
The most important decision he ever made was accepting Jesus Christ as his savior in 1979. He realized he could not go through life without Christ and that you cannot save yourself. He was a member of Grove Bible Church for many years.
Don is survived by Rita and Donnie; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife Ethel; son Dale; his parents; siblings Margaret Kelley and Richard Mulder; great-grandson Cayden Patrick; and great-granddaughter Destiny Mulder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Lansing Hospice or Grove Bible Church.
For further information, call McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, at (989) 244-4422.
