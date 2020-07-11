In his rolling vendetta against former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to nullify the Affordable Care Act. If they comply, 23 million Americans will lose their insurance in the midst of the worst health crisis in a hundred years.
If he succeeds, this will go down as an act of sheer cruelty on a broad scale. Tuesday, he lied that our mortality rates were the lowest in the world. Actually, infection rates in the Sun Belt states of Arizona, Florida and Texas are among the highest worldwide. Miami and Houston are seeing terrible spikes with hospitals scrambling to move adults onto children’s wards.
At the end of June, CNN reported that, while the U.S. is 4 percent of the world’s population, 25 percent of world cases are ours. Wednesday, confirmed cases in the U.S. exceeded 3 million. More than 6,000 Michigan citizens have died, 27 of these in our county.
Do these hard facts rattle Mr. Trump? No, he is still using magical thinking to deny the extent of the crisis. He says we’re in “a good place.” Do the numbers above feel good to you?
In Trumplandia, the real world, as it is, doesn’t matter; it’s whatever you wish it to be. He’s like a startled toddler hiding his eyes in hope the scary thing will go away. This is the dynamic of a man with major cognitive impairments, resorting to fantasy when he cannot face the truth. He thinks if we test less, the positive case numbers will decline. Yes, and if we lock up all breathalyzer instruments, drunken driving will disappear.
While testing strategies falter in many states, earlier this month investigators were furious to discover that $14 million, appropriated in mid-April for testing and tracing, was lying idle and undeployed in the treasury. A friend and I were discussing this, and he blurted out, “Does he want to kill us all?” Interesting question. His leadership failures will shape our country for years to come.
But we have to admit denying insurance to 23 million citizens won’t be bad for everybody. According to economist Robert Reich, if Trump gets his way, the richest 0.01 percent will get a tax break of $198,000. Amid so much loss, what a relief to know that this mess may deliver a few winners at least.
David Glenn
Byron
