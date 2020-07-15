I was disappointed when I found out the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office decided to ignore the law concerning the shutdown.
Now I hear, again, it’s refusing to do its job with the mask mandate.
I’m glad to see that the sheriff’s office cares so deeply about public safety; we’ll remember this come election.
Richard Levitski
Owosso
