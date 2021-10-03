I would like to thank everyone for a wonderful, successful Relay For Life.
There are so many we need to thank. I would like to start with the city of Corunna. The purple lights were such a surprise. They were so beautiful. My daughter called me to tell me the lights were so pretty, and I had no idea what she was talking about. I had to go see for myself. Thank you, thank you, thank you. After no Relay last year, it was wonderful to be given that support.
I would like to thank our sponsors: Meijer Corporation, Recreation Warehouse, Tri-Mer Corporation, Home Joy of Mid Michigan, Silver Lake Family Practice, The Iron Horse Pub, Carlson Family Dental, and PCFCU Credit Union.
I would like to thank Memorial Healthcare for donating box lunches for all survivors and caregivers. We had a wonderful DJ (Anthony Downer) that stuck with us until almost the very end. Our Survivor Speaker was Marion Mills, absolutely amazing Bagpiper Sarah Day Burch; thank you all so very much. We were entertained by Danny Schafer, a wonderful singer, and Magick in Motion Belly Dancers, they both were great, thank you. I would like to thank Tom Manke for taking time out of his day not once, but twice to come out and find out what Relay is about, and to film our luminaria ceremony. He stayed through the thunder and lightning as did everyone else. Thank you to all that stayed to help us honor and celebrate our loved ones.
We did not hold our famous silent auction this year, instead we held a bag auction. I would like to thank all who donated for that also: Cupcakes & Kisses, Niche, Wooden-crate Popcorn Company, Recreation Warehouse, Big Sandy’s Furniture & Mattress, Greg & Lou’s Family Restaurant, Fortune House, Myrtles’s Handmade Chocolates, Culver’s, Gilbert’s, Pet Supplies Plus, Owosso Floral, Springrove, South 401 Restaurant, The Farmer’s Garden and Jet’s Pizza.
Thank you to Wal-Mart for the gift card to purchase pies for our pie eating contest and The Airport Cafe for their donation of pies. Hankerd Sportswear for T-shirts for the frozen T-shirt contest, it was great having those frozen T-shirts on a day like we had. To Main Street Pizza who gave us an awesome deal on Pizzas that we had to postpone for a later date, but we will enjoy them in a few weeks.
I want to say thank you to everyone who helped put this Relay on this year, I definitely could not have done it without each of you. Thank you to all who came, to all who donated or sponsored, and to all who advertised for us.
We will begin planning for Relay 2022 in a short while. If anyone would like information on how to get involved, you may visit Relay For Life of Shiawassee County on Facebook or relayforlife.org/shiawasseecountymi for contact information.
Jill Seely
Corunna
