This letter is to Karl Manke, the barbershop owner in Owosso who is ignoring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to “stay home, stay safe.”
Stop saying you are doing this because you need the money. All the years you have been a barber and an author and you want us to believe you need money? So many people, who are truly poor and need their jobs back are doing what the governor says to save lives. They are caring people who understand to kill this virus you must stay home.
You talk of the long hours you worked last week. Tell us,how many of those customers were your clientele? As someone pointed out to me, you are taking the clientele from the other barbers and beauty shop operators and you feel no guilt. We are all vain to a certain extent.
I texted my hairdresser May 2 and asked her for an appointment after May 15, God willing. She texted back and said she would put me on the list. How many of her customers did you take? I’m sure she is hurting also.
As for your customers, they know you are not supposed to be open. They should feel some guilt for helping you break the law. I have noticed you have been on the news a couple of times. Are you sure that isn’t the reason for doing this — you like the attention?
And to compare the governor’s order to disobeying your mother when she told you to do something — people didn’t die when you disobeyed your mother. What is wrong with you? I hope your careless decision and your customers’ reckless decisions don’t make the virus worse than it has been. I’m sick of staying home, too, but I know the governor is doing the right thing and I thank God for giving us a leader who cares about the people and doesn’t listen to fools like you and the fools who demonstrated in Lansing.
Again, I wonder how many people would be demonstrating if there were no cameras around.
By the way, I try to live by that Serenity Prayer you mentioned: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change and the courage to change the things I can.” You should have finished the prayer, which also says: “And the wisdom to know the difference.”
It is obvious the wisdom you don’t have. God help us because of people like you.
Donna P. Campbell
Corunna
Beautifully said, thank you! Everyone must do their part in defeating Covid -19, and for now, that means staying home, practice of social distancing and live smart. This is a serious matter people.
