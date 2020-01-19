The Arc of Mid-Michigan is a nonprofit organization that has been serving individuals with developmental disabilities and their families for 64 years in Shiawassee County. During 2019, our organization has many reasons for which we are very thankful.
The Arc of Mid-Michigan would like to express our gratitude toward The 100 Women Who Care of Owosso who choose our organization as the charity in October. The donations that were received are being used exclusively toward Tobey House, which is a home the organization owns that allows individuals with developmental disabilities to live in their own apartment in downtown Owosso. The home was purchased many years ago with a HUD grant and is in need of many repairs. The donation from 100 Women Who Care is going to allow our organization to update and repair many of the structural things that needed to be done at the home and we are very grateful.
In addition, we launched a shoe drive fundraiser during the summer of 2019 and were so grateful to have so many individuals in the community, along with so many businesses participate. We raised $1,045 that we are using toward our recreation programs and dances in 2020. We felt the best part of the fundraiser was the number of individuals who learned about the Arc because of their donations.
We would like to thank all the local businesses that have donated to our dances and programs for individuals with developmental disabilities throughout the year. We so appreciate your support.
A special thank you goes to the Owosso Knights of Columbus for allowing us to hold our Halloween dance at their hall in October, and the Shiawassee Conservation Association for supporting our Bingo program.
Our afternoon Connections Programs would not be possible without the support of many community partners. We would like to say thank you to DeVries Nature Conservancy for providing wonderful programs for our participants, to Capitol Bowl, The Owosso Armory and SATA for providing transportation, class space and activities; and the Shiawassee Arts Council, for the wonderful Art classes provided to our Connection’s class participants.
We appreciate the support we have received throughout the year from our fantastic community.
The Arc Mid-Michigan
