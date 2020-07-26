I would like to respond to a letter to the editor from Marv Saunders.
Mr. Saunders and his fellow left wingers praise this governor for supposedly protecting us Michigan residents. Please, let’s ask the hundreds of people who died from COVID-19 about Gov. Whitmer’s executive order. Even Whitmer has publicly admitted she was wrong in forcing folks with COVID-19 into nursing homes. How many of the folks (ask their relatives) who have been in nursing homes were healthy until Whitmer’s executive orders?
For a sign to be placed in any front yard in the United States of America is still legal. It’s called freedom of speech. Many of my relatives have worn the uniform of this country and gave me all the rights of this country under God. The Constitution gives us the right to freedom of speech, contrary to Mr. Saunders’ remarks.
Also, Whitmer and the attorney general attacking a 75-year-old barber (also an Owosso resident) was harassment — per the Michigan Supreme Court. The court issued a 7-0 opinion that said in essence law can’t be based on hysteria. Both the AG and Governor should be charged — harassment is still a criminal act.
So Mr. Saunders wants facts? Those are facts. We don’t live in the socialist Democrat stronghold of Michigan — yet. Any executive orders from Whitmer she says are laws — so why aren’t Donald Trump’s executive orders law? Why aren’t sanctuary city managers, mayors and council members locked up?
God Bless the United States of America.
Jeff Schumacher
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.