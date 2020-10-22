It is with great pleasure that I support Cody Baker for Bennington Township trustee. Baker grew up on the family farm and learned the importance of hard work. He has an outstanding record of leadership, service and volunteerism in Shiawassee County.
Baker is currently serving as trustee for Bennington Township, having been appointed to fill out the term of Nancy Zdunic. He also serves as chairman of the county parks and recreation commission, vice president of Noah’s Ark Childcare Center board of directors, member of the county solid waste committee and member of the Friends of the Shiawassee River.
He is a past member of the administrative council at First United Methodist Church and the past chariman of the county zoning board of appeals. One of Baker’s true passions are outdoor recreation and the parks. As chairman of the parks commission, he led an energized parks board to revitalize an outdated parks system.
Baker partnered with county officials, along with numerous stakeholders outside of county government, to aid in the process. He has been instrumental in receiving grants to support work in the parks and it has led to a much needed revitalization of our county parks.
Baker is a family man, first and foremost, and has a wife, Lindsay, two daughters, Sydney and Hadley, and one son, Brooks John. Baker has conservative values and is pro Second Amendment, pro-life and is a strong supporter of 4-H.
As trustee, he will be available to the residents and listen to their concerns. He is reliable and will be available to attend all meetings for the township and represent the township as necessary. Cody will also be conservative with regard to financial management of Bennington Township. He is honest and hard working, and has my vote to move Bennington Township forward. Please vote on Nov. 3.
Krista Johnson
Bennington Township
