On May 28, 2020, my five-month $10,000 certificate of deposit (CD) was to come due and rolling over at Fifth Third Bank. I purchased the CD on Dec. 28, 2019, with a small, safe interest rate of 1.25 percent — $125 a year return to me.
I tried and tried and tried to make an appointment, but was never able to get through on the phone. I was being told on national news to not go anyplace unless it was necessary. My son, who was working mandatory overtime at Detroit Ascension Hospital was also telling be the same thing. So, I let it slide. Fifth Third Bank dropped the interest rate down to one-one hundredth of a percent. In other words, I earned $1 in a year and they had use of my $10,000 to make loans for cars, mortgages, etc.
They charged borrowers 4.58 percent or more for a car loan. That means Fifth Third Bank gets $458 or more for loaning my $10,000.
I earned $1, because I could not get an appointment to find out that they were going to drop my rate down.
Having known this, I would had taken my money and placed it into my Edward Jones account which had a 30 percent annual percentage rate return.
When I finally felt safe to go into the bank in person (after receiving both COVID-19 shots) to deal with my $10,000 CD coming due/rolling over again on March 28, 2021, I finally found out about the drop in the interest rate. To say the least, I pulled out all my savings and placed it in my Edward Jones account. Investing in a CD is a terrible investment, but they do not tell you that, because they want your dollars so they can make 500 times more using your money: if a car loan, around 300 times more if a mortgage loan.
In contacting the Better Business Bureau, I found out many more people were writing complaints about the lack of being able to get in contact with Fifth Third Bank. I hope this did not happen to you, but if it did, please contact the Better Business Bureau and let your voice be heard.
Connie Lake
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.