In Isabel Wilkerson’s bestselling book, “Caste,” she writes about the “euphoria of hate.”
The glee on the faces of marauders in our nation’s capital last week couldn’t conceal their euphoria. Finally they could throw a match on the fire carefully laid by their “dear leader.” Years of listening to and believing his lies and complaints of victimization (his and theirs) gave them what they needed to finally reach the climax they’d sought for so long.
Or at least the beginning of it.
On video, individual rioters were heard shouting they were there because, “They did this to us!” Did what? Yes, they believe their idol was “cheated” out of winning the election by what they were falsely told were crimes and fraud. But that’s not all.
There were clues, symbols everywhere that illustrated their hate: Confederate flags, antisemitism slogans, references to Auschwitz, a noose and Q-Anon garments, for instance. These were clear symbols of what they believe is being done to them: threats to their white supremacy, antisemitism and misogyny.
They were spewing years of pent-up anger, encouraged by a would-be dictator and magnified by unfettered social media. Lies, propaganda and conspiracies that 40 years ago would have spread to hundreds or perhaps a few thousand discontented Americans can now be spread to millions with a single click on “send.” Finding like-minded people has swelled their ranks to a size that is now a real threat to our country and our democracy.
Don’t believe “Jim Crow” is dead. He lurks behind curtains and in closets, waiting for the invitation to come out. The past four years of insanity have done exactly that, invited him out and rolled the red carpet out for him.
In her book, Isabel Wilkerson also describes the ways that pre-World War II Nazi Germany patterned its brutal Nuremberg Laws after America’s history of successfully displacing, enslaving and disenfranchising indigenous people and minorities. They, too, hated those they considered the “elites,” people who possessed more wealth, education or power than did they. Their final solution? Displacement, enslavement, disenfranchisement and death to the more than 6 million people they believed were a threat to their Aryan “purity.”
The Jan. 6 riot “only” resulted in five deaths. But we must never forget the number 6 million.
Kathy Olund
Durand
