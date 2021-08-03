Apparently, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, your awareness and memory do not rise to the level of your party’s mascot: the majestic elephant.
In your new op-ed, you made no mention of the newest revelation: that your cult leader Donald Trump (following the resignation of Attorney General William Barr) pressured acting AG Jeffrey Rosen to “announce that the election was corrupt and fraudulent, and leave the rest to me and R. congressmen.” This after Barr had already stated, without reservation, that “there was no evidence of any significant election fraud.”
Period.
You wrote not one word expressing even a modicum of gratitude for the service and valor of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers and witnesses who suffered horrendous mental and physical pain, keeping your unworthy butt safe on Jan. 6.
And when it comes to your indictment of our current president’s border policy, your memory totally fades into oblivion. It was the vicious cruelty of Donald Trump’s child-parent separation concept of immigration justice — which was only one of dozens of messes left for Joe Biden to clean up. Had Trump worked to provide more aid to Central American countries and funded effective 20th century technology instead of the pathetically useless wall (to say nothing of increasing the Border Patrol manpower), the ability to deal consistently with migrants and asylum seekers would have made today’s problems minimal.
Like so many of your colleagues, you have not only cast off your memory, you have jettisoned your conscience. By your silence, you have shouted support for the radical, right-wing media and GOP caucus, that make and/or condone smears on the “thin blue line” which saved our Capitol, our government and our democracy. There are only two words which adequately describes Sunday’s diatribe: cowardice and shame.
Thomas Smith
Durand
