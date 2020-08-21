If you want freedom to worship or practice your own religion, you have it in the United States. Why try to change it?
If you want the freedom to think for yourself and not have anyone tell you how to think, you have it in the United States. Why try to change it?
If you want the freedom to make money and as much as you want and pay your fair share of taxes and no more, you have it in the United States. Why try to change it?
If you want the freedom to say what you want, you can in the United States. Why try to change it?
If you want to bear arms lawfully, you can in the United States. Why try to change it?
If you left a country to live here for freedom to do anything you like, lawfully, why try to change it?
If you don’t like how we live here, don’t try to change it. All of us love our country the way it is. Why try to change it?
If you don’t believe there are more of us than there of you, try to change it.
Wynoma Chalker
Owosso
