The solar famr that is bordered by Lyons, Richardson and Aiken roads has at least 40 brown and presumed dead pine and cedar trees. Another 20 to 30 look like they are headed in that direction. Most are 6 to 7 feet tall; I believe that all are this year’s plantings.

The first plantings in 2021 look healthy and are accomplishing the intended goal of making the area more pleasing to the eyes for the neighbors and people who drive by every day. Most of the dead trees are on Aiken and the west half of Richardson.

