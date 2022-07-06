Lately I’ve gone on a news diet to clear my head. The only print journalism we get in Byron is the Detroit Free Press (easily ignored) and I’m logging much less time on my Mac. Instead I’ve been reading novels, gardening and watching kittens scamper around my porch. Glad to say, these diversions have improved my mood. As a retired head shrinker, I can say there is no medicine better than kittens to chase away the creeping pessimism that exposure to world affairs brings.
But because I have to have something to fret about, a new concern is nudging my mind: How come there are almost no mosquitoes showing up this year? It’s July already. I know the sneaky devils are out there. What are they doing? Are they plotting, gathering strength for a grand assault?
I polled my friends and asked if they had theories about it. Most said it’s been too dry. I mulled that over for a bit then realized I live near a good-sized pond with lots of slack water and I can throw a rock in the river from my house. If you’re thinking this is much ado about nothing, let me remind you that “skeeters” kill more people than any other critter in nature. And there’s a new one from Asia they are studying. Sound familiar?
I hope we’ve learned to pay due attention when Mother Nature gets weird. And I imagine some of us may even be relieved when they finally show up.
And when they do, we can thank our favorite billionaire, Elon Musk, for his recent invention, the FuzeBug, a self-annihilation device for mosquitoes and gnats. It looks like a upright thermos jar and claims to have a reach of 250 square feet. Apparently it has the power to make the bugs ignore you and zap themselves into oblivion. Act now and you can get one for $40. I did a search on gadgets customer reviews and found one that outranked Mr. Musk’s invention and can recharge through a USB port. Oh the wonders of modern technology.
Apparently they’re selling like hotcakes. I’m on their website as I write and learned that “Mary L.” from Barcelona, Spain, just bought one. I may get that one just for the cool name: “BUZZ B-GONE ZAP.”
Elon may be filthy rich, but he can’t beat that.
David Glenn
Byron
(1) comment
I've had the same concern regarding the mosquitoes. Last year was the same - despite living near a wetland. I certainly enjoy not having to wear bug spray, but besides the lack of mosquitoes, I have seen very few bees, no wasps, no moths, and almost no butterflies. My thought is that "someone" is spraying for mosquitoes as a way to stop the spread West Nile virus, Jamestown Canyon virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. But whatever is being sprayed is taking out the beneficial bugs too. Many counties west and east of Shiawassee were sprayed in 2020, and a few places have been sprayed this year - but I've seen nothing about spraying for mosquitoes in this area. The lack of bees, butterflies and moths is very concerning.
