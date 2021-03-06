There is a hidden population most people have no idea exists. We are 40 million strong. We are the patients who deal with rare/painful/permanent/incurable/intractable pain who are treated as the dregs of society at no fault of our own. There have been 8 million to 10 million patients forced-tapered off their long-term opiate pain meds, forced into withdrawals at no fault of their own.
We are told as a society to tell our doctors when we are in pain, but when we do we are degraded/chastised and treated as if we are drug seekers. Correct use does not equal abuse.
We as intractable pain patients implore State Rep. Benjamin Frederick, R-Owosso, to stop targeting our doctors. High impact, intractable, chronic pain is barbaric, caustic, relentless agony that wears on the mind body and soul and 99 percent of the time this type of pain is invisible and we have to validate or prove how sick we are.
A few descriptive words I use to describe my pain level is lacerating/piercing/ripping/searing/crushing and that I feel these symptoms from the time my eyes open until my eyes close for the day. There is never a reprieve or even a lessened pain day.
Pain is relentless. Pain is cruel. It does not discriminate. It can happen to you. Everyone is one situation away from needing pain meds. There is not an opiate crisis, there is an illicit fentanyl and heroin problem. Drug addicts use drugs to escape life; chronic pain patients use drugs to have quality of life and some semblance of life. Chronic pain will humble/humiliate the most prideful person. Compassion and empathy is huge and if you think this life can’t happen to you, just remember your job will be listed by 5 p.m. the same day you die.
Kasey Hadd
Owosso
