President Donald Trump is in dire need to build a wall.
I agree. We should build a wall and name it the “National Wall of Shame.”
The list of Trump includes: a compulsive liar, irresponsible, irrational, unrealistic, naive, inhuman, disturbed, petulant, erratic, vindictive, prejudiced, authoritarian, bigoted, fascist, Islamaphobic, misogynist, anti-Semitic, an asset of Russia and traitor with Vladimir Putin as his pimp.
What he deserves is a wall at Gitmo with barbed wire.
The Republicans would also, besides eliminating health care, would be ecstatic to eliminate Social Security with Medicare and Medicaid and use the money for the stock market.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.