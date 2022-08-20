There is nothing more American than a General Motors car made in Michigan. That reputation did not come out of the blue, but from the hard-working people who made GM and the American car industry the gold standard.
I am proud to say that I helped build my American Dream. When I worked on the General Motors assembly line, I knew I contributed directly to our economy and my own financial security. Working at the Flint Truck Assembly factory gave me the tools to raise my family here in Michigan.
A benefit that has served my loved ones and me well through the decades has been employer-provided coverage.
I am sure you know how dangerous assembly line work can be and how essential it is to stay strong and able-bodied while working on the line. There is a reason our union fought so hard for employers to provide excellent quality and affordably priced health insurance. When we have the resources to stay strong and healthy, we are better at our work.
As mentioned, I had the privilege to raise my children, and my ability to do so came in no small part from having healthcare. I did not have to worry about unexpected bills that could have wrecked my budget when my kids got sick. I was able to save money, help my family and build my retirement fund instead of having to spend it on a medical emergency.
I hope as you look into ways to reduce the effects of inflation, you remember programs that have been gateways to creating a middle-class in this country, like employer-provided coverage and continue to support it.
