There is nothing more American than a General Motors car made in Michigan. That reputation did not come out of the blue, but from the hard-working people who made GM and the American car industry the gold standard.

I am proud to say that I helped build my American Dream. When I worked on the General Motors assembly line, I knew I contributed directly to our economy and my own financial security. Working at the Flint Truck Assembly factory gave me the tools to raise my family here in Michigan.

