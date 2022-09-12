On Sept. 7, oil closed at the lowest level since January. With oil at $82 Jan. 7, gas prices were $3.01. Even at $85.55 on Jan. 20 gas was still $3.29.
But with oil at $81.94 on Sept. 7 gas prices were higher, at $3.55 in Owosso. It was $3.80 in Lansing. The Energy Information Administration reported oil stocks were up 9 million barrels. But then we are socked with a 25-cent increase on Sept. 9 in the morning.
