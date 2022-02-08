The insurrection which occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, was “legitimate political discourse.”
This is the official position of the Republican National Committee, which last week voted to censure U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, for their participation in the House Select Committee whose sole purpose is to determine how that dastardly, violent attack happened.
For the first time in our proud 246-year history, the United States can no longer claim that we have always conducted a peaceful transfer of power following a presidential election. Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff claimed on “Meet The Press” that the millions of GOP voters who supported Donald Trump should not be equated with the thugs who raided the Capitol. Yet in a recent poll, a huge percentage of those same Americans agreed that “violence against the government” was sometimes justified.
Even Pence’s condemnation of Trump’s assertion that he (Pence) had the power to overturn the election has not humbled the majority of the Republican base — who, more than a full year later, believe Trump’s lies of a rigged election which fraudulently removed him from power.
There can be no question in the mind of any rational observer that the Republican Party and most of its core supporters are proudly wearing the mantle of traitors; and that treason will never by eradicated by slick television ads or fanatically engineered rallies. On the contrary, Republicans are now eager to enthusiastically turn their backs forever on the legacy of Reagan, Eisenhower and Lincoln.
Thomas Smith
Durand
