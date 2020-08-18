Just a casual look around is enough to know we are not on a sustainable path, not even close. Just when it started going bad is a biased matter of individual perspective. Presently, the right track, wrong track national polling reveals an increasing despair of leadership and institutions capacity to solve current problems.
For myself, a profoundly lamented civil decision occurred on July 30, 1956. On that date, deep in Cold War fear and suspicion, a change was made that up-ended the national and aspirational focus of our nation since its stirring foundation.
That we let it go so easily, so casually, and with so little consideration is disturbing. The best minds of our founders understood the difficulties in making a nation of some and various, select free men from thirteen seacoast colonies, on the edge of a continental frontier.
E pluribus unum — “One out of many” was approved for the Great Seal of the United States by an act of Congress in 1782, after being suggested by a Swiss-born world wanderer, Pierre Eugene du Simitiere.
As perfect a precept for an aspiring democratic nation as this was, during the nineteenth and eary twentieth centuries, with immigration from all over, it became a timely and truly sublime national ethos.
Alas, it was lost as an ideal, not coincidentally at the apex of American power and influence. In a simple-minded time of smug, self-satisfaction, amidst an insecure age threatened by godless communism, we forsook our revolutionary motto and adopted “In God We Trust.”
By now, this quintessentially conservative ethos is spread wide and displayed most prominently on our currency, and in Shiawassee County, on our sheriff’s office vehicles. I imagine, also by now, that fewer and fewer of our citizens will know the meaning and challenge of “E pluribus unum.”
Obviously, this change directly departs from the intention of the separation of church and state and the Establishment Clause and thus violates the First Amendment. Over decades, each of its many challenges has been unsuccessful in overturning the judicial interpretation of “accommodation.”
The most common display of the new motto, of course, is found emblazoned on our currency. Artfully, the Accommodation Clause says that the inscription represents a cultural heritage, age-old and widely shared, and thus fundamentally inherent and to be tolerated. Comes the art, when it also says that the phrase is so common and widely shared as to be without much seriousness, meaning, or intention.
At the height of our national influence and power, goaded and insecure in the face of an enemy’s ideology, we embraced a religious sentiment, gave up on our revolutionary secularism and passively passed on meeting the challenge of humanity that inspired the soldiers at Valley Forge and two World Wars.
I know I am not likely to see it, but still, bring back “E pluribus unum” as our national motto and once again embrace this ideal and common faith and show the true American way.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
