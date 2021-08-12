My wife and I were taking a walk down the Main Street in Corunna and we happened upon the newest business in the community. The name is Xpress-O Coffee Company.
It’s located in one of the oldest brick store buildings in town. The manager of the place is a very charming young lady, with a dream of seeing the business become a success. The inside is a pleasant blend of the old and new. To be sure, it’s a daring venture to invest in at this time with the virus lurking as yet. However, Dianna (the manager) has social distancing in place and a nice place to have your coffee and bagel with a great view of Main Street.
Eleanor Roosevelt said; “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” I’m sure Dianna knows that also. Give her a visit…
Keith and Diane Johnson
Corunna
Great news, I'll be sure to stop in soon! Thank you for sharing with the community and for thank you for supporting our local businesses. We are so blessed to have such wonderful local communities.
