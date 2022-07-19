Did you know that on Aug. 2, there is an important vote taking place in Shiawassee County? Millage proposals which affect our community will be decided upon by voters, not least of all one concerning the Shiawassee District Library (SDL).
Led by Director Kim White, the SDL has stepped into the future. If you haven’t been in the Owosso branch recently, you’re in for a big surprise from all of the amazing changes taking place there. The adult library has been renovated and improved at every level, while still maintaining its historic beauty and charm. It is truly a more comfortable place to sit and be. Thanks to a variety of added services and hours, there are a lot of reasons to stop in.
The summer of 2022 is showing us just how active the SDL can be. Over 300 of our young community members are participating in the kids reading program. On top of that, if you look at the event calendar, you will see there is something scheduled nearly every day this summer — around four of events weekly for kids. This helps keep our youth engaged all season, preparing them for the scholastic year ahead while also curbing academic losses associated with Summer recess. With so much to do for kids, it’s astounding that there are even more things for adults to do.
There are few places for people to go without the burden of purchase, but at your local library you can enjoy services all year round without any cash in hand. Free wi-fi has been expanded for ease of access and can be reached conveniently from the parking lot and, in Durand, Trumble park. They have removed all late fees and DVD rental fees and now offer auto-renewal on books. There are events where people can learn more about researching topics that matter to them. They have even subscribed to services that go beyond the SDL campus; patrons now have free access to Hoopla with which they can stream media including music, movies, audiobooks, e-books and even comic books.
All of that is but a fraction of all the great things going on at our local libraries. It has truly become a place that embodies all that our community represents; a respect for the past and its preservation and a place for enriching our community through service. The Shiawassee District Library offers so much to our community and asks but one small thing of us: that we support it so that it may continue to support us. That is why I encourage you to vote yes with me on Aug. 2 to extend the millage.
