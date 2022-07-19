Letter to the Editor

Did you know that on Aug. 2, there is an important vote taking place in Shiawassee County? Millage proposals which affect our community will be decided upon by voters, not least of all one concerning the Shiawassee District Library (SDL).

Led by Director Kim White, the SDL has stepped into the future. If you haven’t been in the Owosso branch recently, you’re in for a big surprise from all of the amazing changes taking place there. The adult library has been renovated and improved at every level, while still maintaining its historic beauty and charm. It is truly a more comfortable place to sit and be. Thanks to a variety of added services and hours, there are a lot of reasons to stop in.

