I wasn’t two sentences into the Jan. 12 letter “All mob violence should be condemned” when I knew where the author was going.
Just like President Donald Trump, the writer used the tactic of pivoting, to point the finger at someone else, calling them a mob instead of the terrorists that they were.
Nobody knows for sure who broke the store windows during the Black Lives Matter protests. We know exactly who broke into our Capitol, as we have them on video. BLM was protesting people being murdered with impunity and 200 years of racism.
What were the people carrying Confederate flags and wearing shirts that read “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MJWNE” (meaning 6 million Jews were not enough, referring to the number of Jews murdered by the Nazis during World War II) protesting?
The author said if the people were blacks instead of whites, being killed by whites, the building would have been torched. May I remind you that they found several bombs, with timers, placed around the Capitol — there’s your fire.
The writer says to listen to them and be empathetic. How do you talk with empathy to terrorists who are trying to kill you, destroy your democracy and take over your government? I’m talking solely about the terrorists who were gleefully destroying the Capitol, as were you in your letter.
To all the peaceful protesters who stayed well outside the melee, President-elect Joe Biden has said repeatedly, right from the get-go that he will be everyone’s president, try to heal the divide and bring us together, and that everyone will have a seat at the table.
What do you say we give him a chance?
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
