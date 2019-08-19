For perhaps the thirty-fifth time, I watched the Spielberg masterpiece, “Lincoln.”
I’ve found the film to be a welcome 1865 “celebration”——and counterpoint — to the grotesque politics of hate in 2019.
For those of you not familiar, it is the story the highly controversial passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, abolishing slavery forever in America.
The most important scene was the vote in the House of Representatives, revealing the struggle in the consciences of many members — a two-thirds majority of which found the courage to say “aye!” This was a very different time; but men of good will sought to act from a moral position, so obvious to us today, that we find it difficult to comprehend a single “nay.”
Yet, the question persists: when our names are called in the age of Trump, how will each of us respond to the rise of racism and bigotry — a resounding “No” — or cowardly acquiescence?
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.