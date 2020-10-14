I have had the pleasure of knowing Joe Ibarra for over 20 years.
During that time, I have never witnessed Joe being disrespectful to anyone, regardless of their race, religion or social standing. Joe has always been kind and fair to everyone.
Joe displays a love for his community, family and volunteers in several community activities. Joe is always ready and willing to help.
He possesses great organizational skills and is a problem solver. He listens to others, but is capable of making his own decisions.
Joe Ibarra is motivated, capable, hardworking and intelligent. I believe Joe Ibarra will make an excellent sheriff.
Tom Holcomb
Henderson
