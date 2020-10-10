A lifelong resident of Shiawassee County, Brian BeGole has worked his way through the ranks to become our county’s top law enforcement officer.
I have known Brian on both a personal and professional level. In the time I have known him, he has consistently put others before himself. He has always been available to offer advice or answer a question or just bounce an idea around.
The pride and commitment he has shown is reflected in in the way the rest of the Sheriff’s Office carries out their duties. In speaking with employees, morale is higher now than it had been for quite some time. To keep morale high and things running smoothly, it is important that the fine men and women of our Sheriff’s Office to have a leader that they trust.
Brian has also worked to improve the opportunities for inmates. One in particular: the jail garden has been an overwhelming success and fits in well in our rural community. The inmates that work in the garden can learn life skills and develop a sense of pride that will help them succeed when they return to society.
Today, with limited resources, it is important that law enforcement agencies stay in close communication to maximize coverage throughout the county. This requires open communication between departments, strong leadership, cooperation, and teamwork to accomplish.
I believe that Brian BeGole is the right person to keep things moving in the right direction.
Brian M. Barnum
Bancroft Village President
