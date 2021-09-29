In the recent fight over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, we have seen what has become the playbook for the Republican Trump Nazi party.
No policy, no platform other than a naked blatant grab for power, and to block any Democratic-initiated legislation no matter how beneficial or necessary it is for the country. A key part of the infrastructure plan, which has been pared down from a proposed $6 trillion, to $3.5 trillion. A big piece of this infrastructure bill addresses climate change. We are in a climate emergency right now globally. We need the full $6 billion.
Republicans who are by and large bought and paid for by big pharmaceutical and the fossil fuel industry do not want to address climate change. They don’t want to anger their corporate and dark money donors. And Donald Trump’s base will blindly adhere to whatever opinion Trump tells them to embrace. But to a fair degree they are already on board with disastrous climate policy. Most of the Trump base is rural. Most of these people exist in a very small bubble.
Even those who venture geographically outside of their area, exist to a great degree in an information bubble. They don’t associate with people different than them. They don’t hear factual news that contradicts what Trump says or the traditional pro-corporate Republican agenda. But a big part of this is actually quite simple; they love their big, loud, gas-guzzling trucks and their big guns. There are obvious Freudian/ phallic components at work here. The rural, white male, Trump supporter has practical use for these items, these are very effective instruments of terrorism for them. The obvious Freudian/phallic implications aside, this represents real power to them.
But at the end of the day these are just large, overgrown, overindulged little boys. Never having been required by their culture or demographic to act like human beings they are used to getting their way. They’re used to being in power. To having women and all those who don’t look and live as they do be subservient to them. But straight white males are only about 25% of our population. And their numbers are shrinking every year. We cannot allow a minority group of overgrown overindulged babies to jeopardize our children’s future.
Their poison spewing vehicles and their semi-automatic weapons of death kill thousands of innocent people every year. This must stop.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
