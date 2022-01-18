The Republican Party is undertaking a concerted effort to either make it difficult or to outright deny minorities, the elderly and younger voters from exercising their constitutional right to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections. It is also common knowledge that many devious means are being planned to facilitate this effort.
Seventy percent of those who voted for Donald Trump still believe that the election was fraudulent. They believe that Trump actually won, though no one has determined to date how such a nationwide effort could have been successful. Trump apparently believes he knows, but has chosen not to disclose this.
One can assume that a good percentage, if not a majority, of those who voted for Trump were Christians. As a Christian, I am very disappointed that Christians have seemingly approved of this deceitful effort to corrupt the forthcoming elections. In doing so, are they unaware that they are violating the commandment “thou shall not steal?”
As Christians shouldn’t they make a concerted effort to ensure that every American citizen be afforded the opportunity to exercise their right to vote without hindrance? If not, might they be deemed as being hypocritical.
Frank Davis
Vernon
