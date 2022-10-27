We recently made a trip to and from Florida, staying on I-75 the entire way. Here are the prices we paid for gas along the way: Florida $3.15; Georgia $3.25; Tennessee; $3.19; Kentucky $3.35; Ohio $3.64; and Michigan, $4.24.
One can see that we paid, on average, a dollar more per gallon of gas in Michigan than almost everywhere else. The moral to this story? Add this fact to the already-lengthy list of reasons why Michigan needs a new governor and some new legislators after the upcoming elections.
