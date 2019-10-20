The newspaper reported GM is close to a new contract. The union also sought sweeter retirement benefits. Is that for the retirees or for the auto workers?
When I hired into GM in 1966, we were paid $3-and-something per hour. Today, GM shop workers make up to $30 per hour. You know it’s been a long time since retired GM workers got a raise in their retirement checks. At one time, we got a Christmas bonus.
Then they took that away from us. We have bills, just like the shop workers.
You know some GM workers make more money per week than GM retirees get per month. Some shop workers want more benefits when retirees get nothing. Some retirees cut their pills in half to save money. Some work part-time to make ends meet.
GM workers get big bonus checks, profit-sharing checks and they still want more for their big, expensive toys — $500 to $1,000.
Some retirees are raising their grandkids. Snow is coming with high heating bills. Let the shop workers walk in some of the retirees’ shoes, then maybe they will appreciate what they do have. They should go to banks and churches to get food boxes. Then if GM workers can’t live on their paychecks, there is something wrong.
If it wasn’t for us, some GM workers wouldn’t be working today. We helped put the UAW where it’s at today.
Eugene DePeal
Owosso
