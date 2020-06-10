It’s time for Americans to discover who their real enemies are.
Our enemies are not Democrats or Republicans; blacks or whites; Jews, Christians or Muslims; or Northerners or Southerners.
We don’t need to love one another, but do need to understand how much we need each other. Our first line of defense, our military, has a significant component of African American and Latino volunteers. I served with men named Garcia, Luna, Hernandez, Mendonca, Morales, as well as African Americans from Detroit, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and states in the deep South.
I would be pleased if the people we routinely elect to public office were as patriotic as these men. They didn’t talk the talk, they risked their lives and stood for their country, even when it wasn’t always fair to them
Our real enemies in the former Soviet Union, communist China, North Korea and around the world are celebrating our divisions. It’s time to teach them the bedrock of this country is not in Washington, D.C. When the chips are down, we stand together.
Ronald Anderson
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.