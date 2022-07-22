Letter to the editor

My name is Mark Zacharda and I’m a candidate for our new 71st State House seat. I’m running to represent us in state government because I want to secure a better future for our community. I want to see Shiawassee County grow and thrive. Every voter in Shiawassee County has a great opportunity to make an investment in our future that will pay us back handsomely as well as a way to honor our senior citizens. I am referring to the ballot proposals before us that we will decide on during the primary election on Aug. 2.

First, we have the Senior Citizens Services Millage. This will allow for funding for the essential services that our seniors need and deserve. We all owe a debt of gratitude for our parents and our grandparents. They have worked hard to pave the way for us. It’s our turn to repay them. We should support this millage to make sure seniors have the in-home, transportation and health and wellness services they need and a Medicare assistance program that will assure they can enjoy their golden years.

