My name is Mark Zacharda and I’m a candidate for our new 71st State House seat. I’m running to represent us in state government because I want to secure a better future for our community. I want to see Shiawassee County grow and thrive. Every voter in Shiawassee County has a great opportunity to make an investment in our future that will pay us back handsomely as well as a way to honor our senior citizens. I am referring to the ballot proposals before us that we will decide on during the primary election on Aug. 2.
First, we have the Senior Citizens Services Millage. This will allow for funding for the essential services that our seniors need and deserve. We all owe a debt of gratitude for our parents and our grandparents. They have worked hard to pave the way for us. It’s our turn to repay them. We should support this millage to make sure seniors have the in-home, transportation and health and wellness services they need and a Medicare assistance program that will assure they can enjoy their golden years.
Next is the MSU Extension program that supports our local 4-H organizations. As a boy, I was a member of the Busy Farmers 4-H club, where I raised and showed pigs and steers at the county fair. These formative years were essential for me as I built life-skills, like being responsible for the care of an animal and learning about the finances that are involved in caring for them, as just a few examples. Here’s the 4-H pledge; “My head to clearer thinking, My heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” I think we can all agree that it is a great principle for our young people to grow up with. We are proud of our rural heritage here and we need to continue the tradition of 4-H in our community.
Finally, and arguably most important is the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program millage for the Regional Educational Service District (RESD). I consider the passage of this proposal as essential to the future economic success of our county. Recently in the local press, there was a piece that illustrated the funding of CTE programs in surrounding counties. They ranged from $12.6 million in Ingham County to $2.2 million in Clinton County. Shiawassee county is $0. Yes, zero. We have a chance to rectify this and provide our students with opportunities in CTE education. As many of you know, jobs abound in the trades, in working with one’s hands and they can pay a healthy wage without the burden of college debt. Automotive, automation tech, criminal justice, culinary, electrical and health science are just some of the fields students can get a taste for before ever leaving high school. Let’s strengthen our proud school districts of Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, New Lothrop, Owosso and Perry.
None of these proposals are likely to cost you more than $10 per month on your tax bill. It’s such a small investment that could pay back our county many times over and put us in a position to thrive and grow over the coming years. Please, vote yes on all these proposals, on your absentee ballot or at the voting booth at your polling place on Aug. 2.
Democratic candidate 71st State House District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.