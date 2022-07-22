On Aug. 2, there are a number of proposals. One of them is for Caledonia Charter Township and Bennington Township. Both are renewals of current millages for the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA). The voters in these two townships have supported SATA for many years and I hope they will do so this year. The .19 mill request for Caledonia and the .33 request for Bennington are tiny compared to the benefits. Caledonia and Bennington residents owning a $100,000 home will continue to pay less than $10 per year.
A “yes” vote will allow rides for township residents at one-third the regular price and also allow riders to reserve a ride as far in advance as one year. Nearly two-thirds of SATA riders are either seniors or disabled or both and they continually express their appreciation.
