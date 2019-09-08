The Perry High School Robotics team mourns the loss of founder and mentor Dave Luft.
Three years ago, Luft and his wife Jan Luft founded the Perry High School FIRST robotics team. Dave Luft crossed over the autonomous line into heavenly eternity suddenly Sept. 2. He leaves behind a sorrowful, yet determined, robotics team and trophy cases full of awards.
Dave’s legacy in the three years he was a mentor includes appearances in three state championships and two world championships. His freshman and sophomore year teams participation in the state championships had only been accomplished by several teams in the history of FIRST robotics. Going to the world championships both years may never have been done before.
As a robotics team mentor, Dave provided knowledge, inspiration, perspiration and motivation. He also provided transportation, food and numerous other necessities for the team and the teams robot. Most of all, Dave will be known for bestowing his winning attitude upon the Perry robotics team.
Members of the Rambots team miss you and hope you will continue to guide us from above.
James Herronen
Bennington Township
