It’s refreshing to read about the Owosso City Council meeting engaging with the community and nonprofit leaders to focus on building up Owosso to be better than ever with its share of ARPA funds. The Owosso City Council is the light of day compared to the darkness of the Shiawassee County Board’s ARPA expenditures. The city of Owosso is the heart of Shiawassee County with the largest population. Where Owosso goes with this once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity, the rest of Shiawassee County will follow.
I was heartened to read about the proposals for childcare expansion for the community through the YMCA; developing innovative public health programs; increasing housing availability while reducing the incidence of lead paint in housing; working to protect our precious waters and to eliminate sanitary sewer overflows into the Shiawassee River; investing in art education for the community through the Shiawassee Arts Center; making Owosso’s historical buildings inclusive for disabled residents; and restoring the Shiawassee Community District Library to modern building standards.
A community that treasures its libraries is a community that will multiply its intangible wealth and prosper greatly through the intellectual development of its young people. I spent many afternoons after school at the Owosso library all throughout elementary and high school. There is no other “hangout” for young people that compares to the joy of the library. Likewise, with art education having been drastically defunded for the past several decades, we now have the evidential proof to say with certainty that the artistic development of our young people is a non-negotiable, critical aspect of their overall development as human beings.
My contribution to the wishing well of ARPA planning talks is to keep our veterans at the center of these talks by working with veterans administrations to initiate a service dog program for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Service dog companions have been found to be the most effective therapy by veterans themselves. The cost of a trained therapy dog is $30,000, and veteran healthcare has denied this opportunity to veterans.
Can Owosso become the nation’s leader for a service dogs for veterans program? Can you imagine how contagious the joy and the love from a program such as this would be all throughout Shiawassee County?
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
