Reading a recent article in The Argus-Press that displayed a picture of a garage filled with full garbage bags in Owosso left me scratching my head a bit. Sometimes, one picture like that announcing that Owosso has a garbage problem can be very misleading. Possibly, they might have a zoning ordinance problem with enforcement.
I’m a Corunna resident, and I really don’t have a dog in this fight. I love both communities equally. In driving around Owosso and Corunna tens of thousands of times in my life, I never considered blight to be much of a problem in either community.
In Corunna the city council voted for a single garbage service for various reasons. They stated that giving the residents of Corunna a lower rate for the service was the primary reason. An opt-out option was given to residents to keep their local provider if they wanted. I’ve never liked being forced into taking a service that belongs in the hands of the residents out of their hands or running the little merchant out of business. The slogan, “Shop your hometown first” gets thrown under the bus in this case. The people of Owosso can certainly decide how they want and who they want for their garbage providers. There’s an old adage that says, ” If government is big enough to give you something, their big enough to take it away.”
My wife and I are in our mid 70’s, and have a local refuse provider. We’ve had them all of our adult lives. Given all of the bad things happening in the nation today, we try to remain vigilant of our surroundings at all times. We have opted for back door service and last week, we forgot to put the garbage out. There was a knock at the door and it was our local garbage provider. He told my wife that we had not put out our garbage and he just wanted to check on us to make sure we were okay. What a nice touch and breath of fresh air. That’s only something a local service would watch for. None of the major trash providers have a clue nor care about the residents they serve. Going with a larger company doesn’t eliminate all the problems. The person driving doesn’t have to get out of the truck and if something falls out of the container, they drive off and the resident or neighbor has to pick it up. That happens often.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
