I worry about the future of our country and our continent. I have been spending a fair amount of time in northeast Michigan, and its rural landscape reminds me of the two great threads of American history. On the one hand, we celebrate the individual, the homesteader, the backwoodsman who has claimed a piece of property and found their success. On the other hand, we cherish the village, the church, the school and the other expressions of community cooperation. Both are part of our character, both have shaped our politics, but in 2020 I worry that the differences between the two have become insurmountable.
The success of America has been to strike a balance and build a government that protects personal freedoms while at the same time promoting the common good. Now, I worry that the divisions in our country have become so profound that we can no longer find the right compromises to maintain a functioning society. We seem increasingly divided by race and religion, by geography and place, by class and income, and by political party and preferred news sources. Each new challenge, rather than bringing us together to achieve victory against a common foe, forces us to choose sides.
Conservation, the environment, the outdoors, the appreciation of wildlife, may be one common interest that can bring us back together as a nation. Just recently, the U.S. Congress came together to pass the Great American Outdoors Act to increase access to public lands and fix deficiencies in our national parks, several of which are on the Great Lakes.
This November, Michigan voters will have the chance to do something similar with a ballot measure to update and expand the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Proposal 1, which has been endorsed by a wide range of organizations and politicians of both parties, will preserve nature and promote recreation. For decades, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund has protected land around our clean water sources, conserved wildlife habitats and maintained our public parks and recreational spaces.
They call the Lake Huron shoreline in Michigan the “Sunrise Side” because the views are to the east. When there, I favor a unique feature of Presque Isle. In the evening, one can drive to the “new” Presque Isle lighthouse built in 1870 to empower a lighthouse keeper, the epitome of independence, to serve the common good and promote public safety. There, at the tip of the land extended out into Lake Huron one can look west to watch the sunset. Beauty, and our future, can be seen if we recognize that there is more than one perspective.
Can nature heal our divisions? I firmly believe so and I encourage you to join me in voting yes for Michigan water, wildlife and parks.
Tom Cook
Executive Director
Cook Family Foundation
