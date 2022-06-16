I find myself once again responding to a letter to the editor to clear up some confusion.
A letter was written last week concerning distracted driving and pets. I too, have experienced impatient or distracted drivers along M-21, or any road; however, I have not written to the newspaper to vent my frustrations. There is another Dave Minarik in town, David C. Minarik, to be exact, and he is no relation to me, or my family. In the past, he has written letters using this outlet and that has created some confusion.
I did even receive an anonymous letter at my home from a passionate animal lover with some pretty powerful suggestions. I felt that while I have explained to the many people that have said they saw the article, I should clear it up for those who have not mentioned it and may draw conclusions that are incorrect. My name is also Dave Minarik — David A. Minarik. I work for Edward Jones and my office is on M-21 in Owosso. My wife, Tracey, and I are supporters of the Shiawassee Humane Society, and we have had pets for 27 of the 31 years we have been married. I hope this clears up the misunderstanding.
David A. Minarik
Owosso
