I recently read about Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole in the paper. The article stated that BeGole supports Tudor Dixon, who stated she supports “Trump politics.” I don’t know about you, but I for one was extremely upset and frightened that our local law enforcement would buy into the lies and deceit of Donald Trump by supporting someone who supports Trump politics.

What is meant by Trump politics? From what I am observing, it is negative comments about our nation, negative comments about anyone he doesn’t like (including in his own party, i.e. Mitch McConnell). The term “bullying” comes to mind. Is this the behavior you want your own children emulating? Frightening. If you want to be entertained, go to the movies or turn on your TV or computer and watch movies. The type of behavior Trump puts forth does not belong as the behavior of the leader of the free world.

Mother Hen

Trump politics AKA lies, division, intolerance, fraud.

