I recently read about Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole in the paper. The article stated that BeGole supports Tudor Dixon, who stated she supports “Trump politics.” I don’t know about you, but I for one was extremely upset and frightened that our local law enforcement would buy into the lies and deceit of Donald Trump by supporting someone who supports Trump politics.
What is meant by Trump politics? From what I am observing, it is negative comments about our nation, negative comments about anyone he doesn’t like (including in his own party, i.e. Mitch McConnell). The term “bullying” comes to mind. Is this the behavior you want your own children emulating? Frightening. If you want to be entertained, go to the movies or turn on your TV or computer and watch movies. The type of behavior Trump puts forth does not belong as the behavior of the leader of the free world.
I have had discussions with a Trump acquaintance of mine. It appears that she gets all her news from Fox News. It was Trump’s Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly who said if you only watch the Fox News Network you wouldn’t be an informed citizen. If we just consider the “Big Lie,” all the other stations — NBC, CBS, ABC, BBC, PBS, as well as CNN and MSNBC, know that Trump lost the election. Doesn’t that give you pause when only one station is sticking with the “Big Lie?”
Don’t believe me? Do your research.
Did you know that Trump’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chief Chris Krebs was terminated by Trump for saying the vote in 2020 was the most secure in history?
Again, don’t believe me. Do your research.
My acquaintance also said she was she was not going to watch the findings of the Jan. 6 Committee as “those people that they interviewed were all people that didn’t like Trump.” Nothing could be further from the truth. These people were part of Trump’s administration. They were there in the White House and part of the structure.
Again, don’t believe me. Do your research.
I hear Trump supporters commenting that people are out to get him. So what they are saying is that everything that is going wrong for Trump has nothing to do with anything he has done? Come on people. You can’t truly believe he has absolutely no part in creating these situations.
I think what it gets down to is you just don’t want to know the truth about Trump. The trouble is not Trump. He has always been who he is. Trump is lying to you and the trouble is you believe what he says and you are being misled. Just look at what he says. You can’t gaslight those of us who see what he is saying that is so divisive. The historians are saying they have never seen such divisive rhetoric within our country except before the Civil War. Is this what you want? We all live around people that we know have differing opinions about issues in our country. People who I never worried about before. Now it matters. Now it is dangerous. At least care about that.
I love my country enough to speak up for it. Do you love your country enough to search out the truth?
Trump politics AKA lies, division, intolerance, fraud.
