I have been a law enforcement officer for 36 years and spent 30 years in Shiawassee County. I have known Sheriff Brian BeGole for 30 years. BeGole is the finest sheriff that Shiawassee County has ever had.
Brian has established a spirit of teamwork and cooperation among all the law enforcement agencies in Shiawassee County that never existed before. Brian puts the sheriff’s department and the citizens of the county first, before himself. One example of this is that when Brian was elected in 2016, he opted to not have a paid vehicle provided to him by the county.
Prior sheriffs’ first order of business when elected was to go out and lease a top-of-the-line vehicle at county expense, which they used for personal use. If you see Brian when he is not on duty, he is driving his old green pickup truck.
I am proud to endorse Sheriff Brian BeGole for reelection.
James A. Carlson
Genesee County park ranger
Owosso Police Department, 1984-2011
Lennon Police Department, 2012-15
Morrice Police Department, 2012-14
