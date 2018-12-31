It gives me great pleasure to have an opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation in serving, not just my staff but the residents of Shiawassee County.
As we approach the close of 2018, it causes one to reflect on the accomplishments met through this past year, both challenges and successes, allowing these experiences to move you forward. Since my inception into the Shiawassee County County Clerk’s office in January 2017, one of our objectives is to provide a welcoming environment to all who encounter the clerk’s office with care and professionalism. Their dedication and team-effort attitude has been imperative to accomplishing the service the Shiawassee County residents deserve.
As to the Shiawassee County residents, your support and continued encouragement has not gone unnoticed. For that, I thank you. The county is successful because of the collaborative effort put forth, not just by my staff and myself, but by of you as well. May 2019 be as accomplished as in the past and may you experience a blessed and joyful holiday season.
Caroline Wilson
Shiawassee County Clerk
