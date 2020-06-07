Get rid of President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, State Rep. Ben Frederick and all the other commie collaborators, pandemic naysayers, evangelical poisonous snake handlers and white nationalist Republican enablers before they kill us all.
And while you are at it, all his generals (Gens. John Kelly, James Mattis, Joseph Dunford, James Amos, John Allen, and John Paxton Jr.) too, for failing to live up to their oath of office and protect U.S. citizens from Trump and his cronies’ attempts at subverting the U.S. Constitution and being indirectly responsible through Trump’s gross mismanagement of the pandemic for more than 100,000 deaths.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
