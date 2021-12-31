We as a community came together to voice our opinions and concerns over former county board Chairman Jeremy Root’s, Commissioner Cindy Garber’s and Commissioner John Plowman’s neglect of duty and willful neglect of their oath of office.
As a concerned resident, I still formally ask that they resign their positions immediately and do what’s best for the community to move on. It seems our county is still the laughingstock in our country and, yes, even people in Alaska know about the corruption of the fraudulent expenditures committed.
Even though they backtracked, two commissioners were brought up by name: Garber, who said she deserves every penny, and Root, who was the leader and said he has the greatest burden.
Please don’t forget Plowman was finance chairman when our brave Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office road patrol was permanently laid off because of his leadership and mismanagement of taxpayer funds.
Residents have been asking when signatures will commence for the recall petition to place their names on the ballot. There is no way to express how we are all so eager to start, but we must first put community safety first and with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases within our community and holiday season we must put the safety for our families, neighbors and community first — unlike our corrupted county commissioners.
The time is coming and our voices will be heard loud and clear. Thank you to all those true frontline workers like those at grocery stores, gas stations, hospital staff, fire, police and EMS and countless others.
Anthony David Karhoff
Shiawassee Township
