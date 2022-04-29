All too quickly, I’m nearing the age of 80. In spite of being born and living during World War II, the Korean conflict and spending a year in Vietnam, it somehow was still a kinder, gentler time. Vietnam brought to the homefront a war of its own. Dissention and violence spread like a California wildfire here. The seed was planted and fertilization takes place yet, daily.
What we’ve become as a nation boggles my mind. A good share of our leaders act much like old Dobbin’s south end. Most are college educated, which is often associated with being smart.
I’ve watched a couple of bench-clearing melees by professional baseball and basketball teams this season. In one replay, an old dad was standing up shaking his fist and yelling his fool head off. His elementary-aged son was looking up at dad and proceeded to emulate him. As Pogo said: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
We could all take a lesson from women’s athletics. I don’t think I’ve ever watched any women’s contest where someone threw a haymaker which led to the whole team thrashing and pummeling each other.
At my age, I surely won’t live long enough to see a “kinder, gentler” time again. I quote Chris Hedges: “Violence is a disease, a disease that corrupts all who use it regardless of the cause.”
Keith Johnson
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.