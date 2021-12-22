T’was Jan. 6 and all through the land, thousands of MAGAts obeyed Trump’s command.
By bus, car and plane they flocked to D.C. — “It’s gonna be wild! I promise, you’ll see!” A noose was hung from the gallows with care, in hopes that Mike Pence would soon dangle there.
Then what to my wondering eyes should appear, a camouflaged militia in tactical gear! Hand upon shoulder they slink through the crowd, these make-believe soldiers who call themselves proud. Over the steps, through the doors, down the hall, then smash away, slash away, dash away all.
There’s Jordan, McCarthy there’s Gosar and Gohmert; there’s Bannon, McConnell; there’s Bill Barr and Boebert. There’s sleazy Matt Gaetz and mad Maggie Greene; their deplorable behavior borders obscene. This cabal of simpering, malevolent elves are constantly abasing, prostrating themselves. They dwell in a world of perpetual thrall, to a man with a heart two sizes too small.
Millions of guppies suspect nothing funny, as he fills up his sleigh with sacks of their money. His party, his country he shamefully extorts, to defend him from lawsuits in multiple courts.
This clueless impostor, that governed by Twitter, has flushed democracy right down the (toilet).
Waving “the finger” under my nose, off to Mar-a-Lago he goes. Then I heard him exclaim as he skulked out of sight, “I ain’t through with you yet, I’ll come back just for spite!”
Mike Martin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.