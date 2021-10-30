Wednesday’s article “County looks to pension fund bond over bankruptcy risk” leaves me with questions.
The first is the explanation of “We’re essentially cutting our bill in half but financing it out longer.” Are we saving $25 million or are we cutting our $4.1 million payment in half? I’m guessing the latter.
Second, what exactly is the saving method? It is vaguely indicated that the commissioners wish to issue bonds at a rate of interest that is lower than the presumed rate of return on investment. Is that the idea? Borrow at, say, 3% and invest at 7% to allow the difference to reduce the county’s overall cost?
I would like the details spelled out precisely. What is range of rates on the bonds? What is the rate of return on the investment? What is the investment in? What are the risks of the investment losing principle, and thereby producing a negative return? A negative return could greatly exacerbate the problem.
Lastly, and of course most importantly, how did this nearly 30% shortfall occur? Obviously, the pension was underfunded, but why? How long has this been going on? Has the problem been addressed for the current employees? Are we still building up future liabilities?
Financing past expenses by borrowing against future income is only recommended if the borrower has put in place strict budgetary disciplines to avoid a repeat performance. If all we are doing is freeing up $2.05 million in our current budget so that we can continue, oblivious to future liabilities, this sounds like a horrible idea. I’m just asking questions at the moment.
George McBride
Owosso
