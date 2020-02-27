Someone didn’t appreciate my letter (which means nothing to me), but I’ll try to explain it.
The gist of the letter, for those who seem incapable of comprehending it, was it just depends on which side of the aisle you are on. The self-described Chosen One, Donald Trump, the person you worship, is far more guilty of being a deplorable human being than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ever dreamed of.
He shows every day the freedom of speech in his denigrating any and all who dare cross him in any way. He is the ultimate bully. He is now pardoning convicted felons. Pelosi is not. But you support that.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
