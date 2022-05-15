Interesting … with oil closing just above $100 a barrel on April 12, gas was being sold for $3.65 a gallon. But on May 10, oil closed at below $100 a barrel, but consumers were being forced to pay $4.31 a gallon. Huh? Sixty-six cents a gallon more?
And when gas jumped to $4.39 a gallon, 31 of 37 stations in Owosso, Corunna, Flint, Swartz Creek and Durand had the same exact price except those offering cash discounts or discounts for car washes. But no price fixing here, is there?
So who is the real culprit? Just watch the big oil profit reports in the coming months.
Ray Gadd
Owosso
