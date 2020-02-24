In response to the letter appearing in the Saturday Argus-Press: Because someone writes some nonsense about imposing laws such as banning bump stocks and large capacity magazines, assault weapons, and imposing extensive background checks will stop mass killings, does not make it true.
These impositions on normal citizens will not stop murder. Perhaps a law that bans murder will be more effective. Maybe if the writer will check, he will find there is already a law against murder. The writer probably does not know assault weapons are already controlled by the government by the Gun Control Act of 1934, which imposed restrictions on fully automatic weapons. There are already extensive background checks on gun sales from federal firearms dealers, which that fellow who killed folks in Las Vegas passed.
The writer scares me because he wants to brainwash children with lies about the effect of gun restrictions actually reducing killings. He is hoping these impressionable children can then be used as his dupes to perpetrate his lies about common sense gun control. Crazy people will kill others regardless if normal, citizens are unarmed or not.
If the writer will check his local history, the school in Bath that was dynamited in the 1920s and killed scores of children happened without firearms. There were crazy people bent on murder even back 90 years ago.
The writer wants to paint the National Rifle Association as an evil political force. What it is, is a grass roots organization that promotes the freedom to own and use firearms that is guaranteed in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution.
The Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights states a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
Max W. Little
Caledonia Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.